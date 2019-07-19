57 percent of registered voters in Tennessee approve of the way President Donald Trump is handling his job, while 43% disapprove, according to a new NBC News|SurveyMonkey online poll.

That was almost 10 points higher than the rest of the country, with an approval rating of 48% among registered voters nationwide. 51 percent disapprove of the president's performance, the poll found.

Among Southern voters, the president has a 54 percent approval rating, while 45 percent disapprove, the poll said.

The poll focused on the South, since it is "one of the most under-represented regions in the country." The poll, however, was also conducted nationally and statewide.

More registered voters approve of the way Governor Bill Lee is handling his role than the president-- he had a 70 percent approval rating in the poll. 26 percent disapproved of the job he's doing.

For voters in Tennessee, 26 percent said jobs and the economy should be the top priority of the state government, followed by health care at 25 percent, education at 18 percent, infrastructure at 16 percent and immigration at 9 percent.

Across the South, 24 percent of voters in the poll said immigration is the issue that matters most to them right now, followed by jobs and the economy at 22 percent and health care at 21 percent.

75 percent of those Southern voters said the condition of their state economy is good and only 23 percent said their state economies are in bad condition in the poll. 44 percent said race relations in their state are staying about the same, 34 percent said they are getting worse and 20 percent said they are getting better.

The poll also found that 67 percent of registered voters in Tennessee are against removing Confederate monuments and statues from public spaces around the state, including 52 percent who strongly oppose removing it-- only 33 percent support removing them.

That differed slightly from other Southerners-- 63 percent of the Southern voters polled said they oppose removing Confederate monuments and statues from public spaces around their state; 36 percent support it.

A majority of Tennessee voters, 53 percent, think Roe v. Wade should not be overturned, while 44 percent think it should be, the poll said.

Across the South, though, 58 percent of voters think Roe v. Wade should not be overturned, the poll found, while 40% think it should be.

You can see more of the national results of the poll here.

The poll had 1,092 responses from Tennesseans, with 958 of those being registered voters.

For the Southern Region, which included Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, the poll had 4,869 respondents. Of those, 4,203 were registered voters.

Nationally, the poll had 15,529 responses, with 13,553 of those being registered voters.