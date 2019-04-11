KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you didn't have a chance to take advantage of early voting, November 5th is the day to cast your ballot!

In Knoxville, about 92,000 Knoxville residents are registered voters. 11,868 people cast votes during the early voting period.

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

40 precincts will be open

Remember: unlike early voting, you do have to vote at your specific precinct

You will need your ID

If you need a ride to the polls, a KAT bus will take you for free.

One of the biggest decisions to come out of this election will be a new mayor for Knoxville.

Eddie Mannis and Indya Kincannon are both vying for the top spot.

Both candidates have impressive resumes and big visions for what they would like to do if elected.

In August, Mannis finished with 36.64% of the vote, in unofficial but complete results. It was a tight race for second place, with Kincannon eventually finishing with 29.13% over Marshall Stair, who came in third with 26.98%.

It is expected to be one of the closest contests.

Voters will also get the chance to cast ballots for Knoxville city council seats and municipal judge. Lynne Fugate and Charles F. Lomax Jr are vying for City Council At Large Seat A. David Hayes and Janet Testerman are on the ballot for City Council At Large Seat B. Amelia Parker and Amy Midis will be on the ballot for City Council At Large Seat C.

Parker was the top vote-getter with 29.85% of the vote in August. Midis came in a close second, with 29.08%, and Bob Thomas finished third with 26.35%.

Only 136 votes separated first from second place, with Parker receiving 5,273 and Midis with 5,137. Thomas received 4,654 votes, putting him behind Parker by 619 votes.

Vying for the District 5 seat, which covers North Knoxville, are Charles Al-Bawi and Charles Thomas.

At-large races are open to all city of Knoxville voters.

For the primary, only District 5 voters could take part in that race. In the regular Nov. 5 election, all city of Knoxville voters will have a chance to vote.

No matter what the results are in November, for the first time ever in Knoxville, the next city council will have a majority of women.

There are already four women on the council: Gwen McKenzie, Lauren Rider, Seema Singh and Stephanie Welch. The winner of the At-Large Seat C race will make five. There could be up to seven if the other women in the races for seats A and B win.

Looking back 20 years ago, in 1999, there were only two women on the council. This shows a rise in diversity of political leadership in Knoxville. It's also part of a national trend of a rise in women are running for office.