New TN bill that could encourage young people to vote awaits Gov. Lee's signature

The bill, introduced by Rep. Sam Mackenzie (D - Knoxville) would require high schools to notify 18-year-old students of voting eligibility.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This year, Gen Z is more politically involved than ever. Thousands came out in full force to advocate for stricter gun laws after a school shooting in Nashville.

Representative Sam Mackenzie (D - Knoxville) took notice.

"We had a tumultuous session this year. And it was the Gen Z folks that turned out in mass volume," he said.

Mackenzie said he hopes the younger generation brings that energy to the polls this year, as well. He introduced new legislation, HB 0933, that could make it easier for them to do so. In 2020, only about half of people between 18 years old and 24 years old voted. Compared to those between 65 years old and 74 years old, where 76% voted — Mackenzie wants those numbers to match.

"I firmly believe if 18-year-olds start voting, they will be lifelong voters. It's hard to get someone who hasn't voted in ten years, 15 years, to get them motivated on the process," he said.

Tennessee ranks 46th in voter turnout.

"There's just a lot of apathy within our voters. I think it's because people don't think that they can make a difference," he said.

Mackenzie knows that's not true. He won his first primary by just 23 votes.

"Every vote counted, literally," he said.

This session, he spearheaded a bill that could increase voter turnout among young people. It will require high schools to notify students turning 18 years old that they're eligible to vote. Also, it would require schools to provide them with resources for how to get signed up.

"It was difficult to get across the aisle. But there's a lot of people that unfortunately, don't want young people voting," he said.

Pew Research shows the 18-year-old to 24-year-old age group historically votes more Democratic. Mackenzie says everyone has the right to have their voice heard on a ballot.

"To me, it says it's a great bill. And hopefully, we can get some people more actively engaged in the political process," Mackenzie said.