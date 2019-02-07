FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky residents may not have to reset their clocks anymore if a bill pre-filed by two legislators is passed.

The bill, sponsored by Representatives Bart Rowland and Brandon Reed, would make daylight saving time, the time we set our clocks back an hour from November to March, year-round.

Bill Request 181 would only go into effect if Congress passed a law authorizing all states to observe daylight saving time permanent. Senator Marco Rubio and Rep. Vern Buchanan recently introduced legislation that would make DST year-round, though the legislation has yet to pass.

President Donald Trump has said he supports making daylight saving time permanent, tweeting in March that the legislation would be "OK with me."

