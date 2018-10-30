CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - President Donald Trump will be in Chattanooga on Sunday, Nov. 4, two days before Election Day, to help Republican Marsha Blackburn in her U.S. Senate race.

This is his third visit for the congresswoman's campaign.

Tickets are available online for Trump's rally Sunday evening at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga. Blackburn told reporters she's always asking Trump to let Air Force One touch down in Tennessee.

Blackburn faces Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have separately attended two fundraisers and two public events each in Tennessee with Blackburn.

Bredesen has said he'll support or oppose Trump based on his specific ideas and how they affect Tennessee.

Bredesen suggested a meeting with Trump to discuss the president's plan to reduce drug prices. Bredesen previously proposed a similar idea.

