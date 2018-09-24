A Make America Great Again rally is set for the same day President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to arrive in Johnson City to campaign for Marsha Blackburn.

Trump will host a MAGA Rally on Monday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Freedom Hall in Johnson City, Tennessee.

It's the sixth rally that President Trump has held in Tennessee and the first in the Johnson City area since he first began his race for president in June 2015, according to a release from Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

He's expected to talk about the economy and the "critical importance of protecting and expanding the GOP majorities in the House and Senate for his America First agenda", the release stated.

“With just 44 days from today until the midterm elections, President Trump looks forward to sharing the great news about the booming economy that’s delivered new jobs and bigger paychecks to Tennessee families. The President will also remind Tennesseans of the critical importance to get out and vote for Marsha Blackburn for the U.S. Senate,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Doors open at 4 p.m. You may only register up two tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.

Click here for ticket reservations.

The event asked that people do not bring signs, posters, professional cameras with detachable lens, GoPros, selfie sticks or tripods.

Johnson City Schools will be closed on Monday. The district previously announced early dismissal times, but decided to cancel the school day after learning of a higher than expected attendance estimate.

Tri-Cities Aviation said there will be restricted road access around the Tri-Cities Airport between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The airport or the White House has not confirmed this information..

We have not been given any guidance about the logistics surrounding the president's visit to Johnson City from the City of Johnson City, White House or Secret Service. We will update this as soon as we know. You can anticipate delays/congestion on I-26, roads around the airport and the area around Freedom Hall.

