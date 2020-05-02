President Trump spoke about immigration, healthcare, the economy, infrastructure and several other topics during one of his biggest annual addresses Tuesday evening — the State of the Union.

Yet, the highlight of the evening was when Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville, handed him a Vols Baseball hat to sign. As President Trump caught up with members of Congress during the address, he grabbed a pen and the hat from Burchett and signed it.

President Trump also reunited a North Carolina family after he invited a husband along with his wife and child to attend after a deployment in Afghanistan during the address.

RELATED: READ: President Trump's full 2020 State of the Union speech

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking Trump's 2020 State of the Union address and the Democratic response

Burchett said he has not decided what he would do with the signed hat.