NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump has nominated a former Tennessee House speaker to serve on the board of directors of the nation's largest public utility.

In a news release Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander praised the nomination of Beth Harwell to the Tennessee Valley Authority board.

The longtime Nashville Republican lawmaker was elected speaker in 2011. Harwell left the role and the Legislature in her unsuccessful 2018 bid for governor.

Alexander also praised the nomination of East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland to the federal utility's board.

The Tennessee Valley Authority serves almost 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states.

This story was originally reported by the Associated Press.