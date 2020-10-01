KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Knoxville Friday evening to speak about his campaign, during the opening of his campaign's Knoxville offices at 1601 Western Avenue.

Bloomberg will speak at 6 p.m. The general public can attend but should RSVP beforehand.

Tennessee voters will go to the polls for the presidential primaries on March 3, kicking off the 2020 election season. Bloomberg is one of several other Democratic candidates campaigning this election year.

