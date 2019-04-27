MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN) is looking to fight against robocalls.

Kustoff said he's got bipartisan support on legislation that would fine any entity $10,000 per robocall, going back three years.

Kustoff said more than 40 percent of cell phone calls are robocalls, where someone rips off a local number to scam you on anything from credit cards, auto insurance payments, or the IRS.

"The FCC can fine $10,000 per call going back 3 years because it takes some time to investigate where the calls coming from," Kustoff said.

He’s also introduced a bill that would jam cell phone signals coming from inside prisons and jails to prevent prisoners from using them while behind bars.