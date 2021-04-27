Proposed city budget: Affordable housing help,

Mayor Indya Kincannon released highlights of the proposed spending document Tuesday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's proposed 2021/22 budget envisions efforts to curb and address community violence and ensure lower-income residents have a place to live while also continuing to offer the services Knoxvillians expect without a tax increase.

The general fund is about $254 million. The city tax rate is $2.46 per $100 of assessed value.

Kincannon's office released details Tuesday morning.

Knoxville City Council will get its first formal look at the budget Tuesday, May 4. Budget hearings will follow. The second and final reading to adopt the budget is expected Tuesday, May 18.

The new budget follows a year in which Knoxville, Knox County and other municipalities braced for leaner economic times amid the pandemic.

Kincannon had to prepare this budget, which goes into effect July 1, amid a rise in community concerns about gun violence, including the deaths of five Austin-East High School students this year and objections among some about how police were conducting themselves.

Highlights of the new budget:

*Almost $8.2 million would go toward affordable housing, according to the city. Kincannon also wants to commit the city to spend $50 million over 10 years for a "Knoxville Affordable Housing Fund."

*$1.5 million toward permanent housing to help those who are chronically homeless.

*$1 million for programs to address and try to interrupt violent crime, as previously announced.

*$1.9 million to continue ongoing safety support programs such as the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center and the Family Justice Center.

*$400,000 to expand a Knoxville Police Department pilot program that started late last year that pairs behavioral health specialists with specially trained officers in certain crisis situations.

$15.3 million for Knoxville Area Transit including money to support ongoing KAT efforts to convert its bus fleets to all-electric buses.

$150,000 toward infrastructure in support of converting to electric the city's vehicle fleet and to add electric vehicle charging stations for the public.

*$721,000 "to protect and expand Knoxville's urban forest"