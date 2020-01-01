KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A proposed law in Tennessee would use special lettering to label license plates on vehicles driven by people with medical conditions, intellectual disabilities or developmental disabilities.

The proposed law, H.B. 1584, is intended to keep drivers with certain conditions safe on the roads. Legislators said it would help first responders during a traffic stop or a welfare check to understand the person's unique needs before approaching them.

It was introduced by Rep. Brandon Ogles on Dec. 30, 2019, who represents District 61 in Williamson County. The proposed law is still in its early stages and has not gone to a vote.

