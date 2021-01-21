Proposed Tennessee bill would allow alcohol sales on more holidays

A bill introduced in the Tennessee Senate on Wednesday would allow people to buy alcoholic drinks and wine during some more holidays.
The bill would allow stores and restaurants to sell alcohol and wine during Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter. Senator Jon Lundberg of Bristol proposed the bill, SB 0266.
A law took effect in 2019 that allows Tennesseans to buy beer, wine and spirits on Labor Day, New Year's Day and on the Fourth of July. Lundberg's bill would expand the holidays when people can buy alcohol.
It still has several hurdles to go before it becomes law, though. It was only just introduced in the Senate and still needs to go through a committee before lawmakers can vote on it.