Sen. Rand Paul said the federal bill would "put a stop to this nanny state mandate."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Senator Rand Paul introduced federal legislation Wednesday to prohibit the implementation of mask mandates on public transportation.

Dubbed the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act, the bill seeks to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirement for people to wear masks while on "conveyances and at transportation hubs."

The Federal Transit Mask Mandate, which requires face masks on mass transit and in transportation hubs, has been in effect since January 2020 and was extended until September. At this time, all individuals are required to wear masks on public transit.

Paul's bill is being co-sponsored by Indiana Senator Mike Braun, as well as Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ-5), Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).

Last week, Paul tweeted that he would introduce legislation to end the health measure saying, "Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace!" Wednesday, he said the bill would "put a stop to this nanny state mandate."

I am introducing the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 to put a stop to this nanny state mandate of requiring masks on public transportation... https://t.co/GAY71Fxp3g — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 14, 2021

“The federal government forcing the American people to continue to wear masks despite the fact that we’ve already reached herd immunity is ridiculous and needs to end immediately,” Paul said in his announcement.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun said he believes it is past time to end "the federal government’s contradictory one-size-fits-all COVID mandates."

