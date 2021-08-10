Randy Boyd, UT President, to host fundraiser for lawmaker publically against LGBTQ rights & who endorsed "Stop the Steal" event

Mark Pody is a Tennessee senator who promoted a "Stop the Steal" event in December 2020 and filed a proposal to ban gay marriage in 2019.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Randy Boyd, millionaire and University of Tennessee President, is hosting a fundraiser to benefit a Tennessee lawmaker who has been publicly against LGBTQ rights and who supported an event that claims that widespread election fraud led to the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The fundraiser will be on Monday will benefit Senator Mark Pody. The senator has taken numerous controversial stances on the LGBTQ community and has also endorsed events for the "Stop the Steal" movement. The movement led to an assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In 2019, Pody also filed proposals to strip marriage rights from LGBTQ people. He said that the bill was meant to "defend" marriage "between one man and one woman regardless of any court decision to the contrary.”

He filed similar bills in previous years, and none of them passed.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Pody said during a 2015 appearance, “I believe I’m supposed to be speaking to the unsaved, to the people that are performing same-sex marriages, to the people involved in same-sex marriage, it is wicked, it is wrong and I am doing the best I can to warn them.”

In December 2020, he also posted an event encouraging people to attend a Wilson County "Stop the Steal" rally.

"We never [know] who might show up and you won't know unless you come," he said in the social media post.

STOP THE STEAL!!! Our Wilson County GOP will be meeting: Saturday, Dec 12 9:00 am Music City Baptist Church 7104... Posted by Mark Pody on Friday, December 11, 2020

Boyd released the following statement about hosting a fundraiser for Pody:

"Senator Pody has been a long-time friend. We clearly do not agree on all of the issues. But he called and asked for my help, and I said, yes, in my role as a private citizen and not in any official capacity."

Boyd also clarified that he has not seen any evidence of widespread election fraud, referring to Pody's endorsement of the "Stop the Steal" movement.

In Aug. 2020, UT was ranked as the second-most LGBTQ-unfriendly university in the U.S.

Before the Pride Center was established on campus in 2016, it was up to the students to organize events for the LGBTQ+ community and be their own advocates, without any official organization through the university.

Since that time, students have watched the state legislature take action against inclusiveness on campus. They defunded the Pride Center in 2016 following controversies about pronouns. They also implemented severe restrictions about how the university could spend money on inclusiveness.

The 2015 bill did not allow funding or resources to go toward Sex Week, UT could not promote gender neutral pronouns and could not promote or inhibit the celebration of religious holidays.