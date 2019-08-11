A recanvass for the Kentucky governor's race will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Vote totals show Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, came up roughly 5,000 votes short in his re-election campaign, but he refuses to concede the race to Democrat Andy Beshear.

Bevin has refused to concede, saying he has concerns about voting irregularities.

"We know there have been thousands of absentee ballots that were illegally counted," said Bevin after formally requesting a recanvass on Wednesday. "That is known and this again is something that is being looked into."

The Governor also made other references to voter fraud, saying people were turned away from voting booths and voting machine malfunctions allegedly resulted in ballots being placed in an open box. However, as of right now, there is no evidence of any of that happening.

Bevin sent a request for the recanvass of "the voting machines and absentee ballots of all precincts in Kentucky involving my race for Governor" to the Secretary of State's Office on Wednesday.

“Both candidates and the public are entitled to confidence in election results, and I stand ready to oversee the recanvass,” said Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. “My office is prepared and will continue to provide updates regarding any other recanvass requests we receive and the procedures being followed.”

According to a press release from Grimes' office, the county boards of elections will convene at 9 a.m. on November 14 to recheck and recanvass each voting machine and make a return to the county clerk, which shall become the official return for the county.

Each candidate and both political parties are allowed to observe the recanvass, and the media will be allowed to watch as well.

"The purpose of a recanvass is to verify the accuracy of the vote totals reported from the voting machines," according to the release.

Since January 2011, the Secretary of State’s office has received 23 recanvass requests – the recanvass with the largest vote margin, 1,911 votes, was in the Democratic Presidential Primary in May 2016. The recanvass results did not change the outcome of that election, the release said.