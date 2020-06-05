Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is proposing a new measure to prepare businesses as the economy begins to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, H.R. 6664 or the Coronavirus Public Safety and Economic Recovery Act, was introduced Friday and referred to several committees for consideration.

The bill aims to protect business employees and customers by requiring public health experts on various levels to work with the CDC to establish guidelines for protecting them from the coronavirus during the economy reopening, as well as provide liability protection to employers who are following that new guidance should an employee contract COVID-19.

"When they go back to work, what's going to protect them from having their employees come back and sue them? It would be very difficult to prove where they got it, but it also sets some standards for providing a safe environment for the workforce to be there," Burchett said.

Burchett said he wants to ensure businesses are taking steps to protect customers and workers, but also ensure employers won’t face "frivolous lawsuits" if they follow official health and safety guidelines.

The bill also encourages state governments to adopt similar measures protecting employees and employers where federal law doesn't reach.