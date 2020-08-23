"This whole weekend was a total bust for taxpayers" | Rep. Burchett says $25 billion emergency funding for USPS isn't necessary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) spoke out Saturday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to give the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion in emergency funding.
In a rare Saturday session, the House met to discuss the recent cost-cutting measures taken by the USPS that many say will delay the shipment of absentee and mail-in ballots for the November 2020 election.
With the Coronavirus pandemic continuing, many states are allowing everyone to vote via write-in ballots, or use the virus as a reason for requesting absentee ballots. However, many are worried those ballots won't be counted because of the USPS cost-cutting measures.
After the vote, Congressman Burchett posted a video on twitter saying the emergency is not real and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) is making up the need for the money.
The USPS has $14 billion in reserves and a line of credit worth $10 billion, according to Burchett, "so this is totally manufactured."
"Its an emergency according to Pelosi so she waits until Saturday to bring us in," Burchett said.
The U.S. budget for next year is "in-limbo," according to Burchett, "and here we are putting out money like we don't need to."
"It's a sad state of affairs, Burchett said.
Burchett does not believe the bill will pass the Senate.