"This whole weekend was a total bust for taxpayers" | Rep. Burchett says $25 billion emergency funding for USPS isn't necessary

Burchett says the Post Office has enough money to survive and the emergency is made up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) spoke out Saturday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to give the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion in emergency funding.

In a rare Saturday session, the House met to discuss the recent cost-cutting measures taken by the USPS that many say will delay the shipment of absentee and mail-in ballots for the November 2020 election.

With the Coronavirus pandemic continuing, many states are allowing everyone to vote via write-in ballots, or use the virus as a reason for requesting absentee ballots. However, many are worried those ballots won't be counted because of the USPS cost-cutting measures.

After the vote, Congressman Burchett posted a video on twitter saying the emergency is not real and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) is making up the need for the money.

The USPS has $14 billion in reserves and a line of credit worth $10 billion, according to Burchett, "so this is totally manufactured."

"Its an emergency according to Pelosi so she waits until Saturday to bring us in," Burchett said.

No Covid package. The ⁦@USPS⁩ money won’t be able to be spent for months and they have $14 billion in reserves. So, where’s the emergency? pic.twitter.com/9MLFvvUAYD — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 22, 2020

The U.S. budget for next year is "in-limbo," according to Burchett, "and here we are putting out money like we don't need to."

"It's a sad state of affairs, Burchett said.