Rep. Tim Burchett shares on Twitter that Congress is expected to vote on a relief bill Sunday

The representative from Knoxville said no one has seen the bill they're expected to vote on Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) announced on Twitter that Congress is expected to vote on a second COVID-19 relief bill and a government funding bill Sunday morning.

As of just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Burchett said the pages of both bills had not yet been released.

We’re being told we are voting on a COVID relief bill today and a funding bill. Both are likely over 1000 pages yet no one has seen the bill. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 20, 2020

He replied to some questions on Twitter, stating there should be a 'financial cap' on which Americans receive aid from the government.

But Burchett goes on to say members of Congress will not be able to amend either the relief or funding bills.

To make matters worse both bills will likely be combined into one. No amendments will be allowed on one of the largest spending bills in history. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 20, 2020

The proposed COVID-19 relief bill would give more than $300 billion to businesses, a $300 per week bonus federal unemployment benefit and $600 direct payments to Americans.

It also allocates money for vaccine distribution and schools.

Lawmakers recently passed a stop-gap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.