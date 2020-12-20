Rep. Tim Burchett shares on Twitter that Congress is expected to vote on a relief bill Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) announced on Twitter that Congress is expected to vote on a second COVID-19 relief bill and a government funding bill Sunday morning.
As of just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Burchett said the pages of both bills had not yet been released.
He replied to some questions on Twitter, stating there should be a 'financial cap' on which Americans receive aid from the government.
But Burchett goes on to say members of Congress will not be able to amend either the relief or funding bills.
The proposed COVID-19 relief bill would give more than $300 billion to businesses, a $300 per week bonus federal unemployment benefit and $600 direct payments to Americans.
It also allocates money for vaccine distribution and schools.
Lawmakers recently passed a stop-gap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.
Now as Burchett points out, they are hoping to tie the relief package to that larger spending bill that would fund the government until next fall.