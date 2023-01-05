Running for office: Final qualifying list for city mayor, council, judge released

The Knoxville primary is Aug. 29. The general is Nov. 7.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will share the ballot this August with four other people seeking her job, election records indicate.

Noon Thursday was the deadline for Knoxvillians to submit qualifying petitions to take part this year in city elections. Noon Thursday -- May 25 -- is the deadline for candidates to change their mind and withdraw, so it's possible the final ballot list could shrink.

Until then, here's the list of those qualifying, according to the Knox County Election Commission. Besides the mayor's job, three at-large council seats and the District 5 seat, which includes Fountain City, are up for election.

The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 29; the regular, or general, election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Qualifying for mayor's race:

*Kincannon, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

*Burak Er

*Constance Every

*R.C. Lawhorn

*Jeff Talman

Qualifying for At-Large Seat A:

*Incumbent Lynne Fugate, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

*Cameron Brooks

*Darin Worsham

Qualifying for At-Large Seat B, an open seat:

*Debbie Helsey

*R. Bentley Marlow

Qualifying for At-Large Seat C:

*Incumbent Amelia Parker, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

*Matthew Best

*Tim Hill

Qualifying for District 5 seat:

*Incumbent Charles Thomas, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

Qualifying for City Judge:

*Incumbent John Rosson, seeking another four-year term.

*Andrew Beamer

*Tyler Caviness