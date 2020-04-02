SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Scott County could become the latest "Second Amendment sanctuary" in East Tennessee.

First District Commissioner David Jeffers proposed the resolution Monday. He said it would serve as a statement to state and federal governments that Scott County was "tired" of certain gun control laws.

County commissioners will decide whether to pass the resolution when they meet on Feb. 18.

"We love our rights, and we just wanna live and be left alone," Jeffers said after the meeting. "We don't wanna kick up a fuss about anything... We just wanna be left alone."

Jeffers said the proposal is also a reaction to recent events in Tennessee and Virginia.

In Virginia, a controversial "red flag" bill passed in January. It allows authorities to confiscate guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

In Tennessee, Sen. Sara Kyle (D-Memphis) introduced SB1807 to the Tennessee legislature in January. The Tennessee House version of the bill is being sponsored by Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville).

This bill would allow a court to issue an emergency protection order to prevent a person from owning or buying guns if they deem the person poses an 'imminent risk of harm' to others.

Jeffers said many Scott County residents hunt or shoot -- another reason he believes Scott County should become a Second Amendment sanctuary.