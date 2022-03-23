Sen. Blackburn questions SCOTUS nominee Jackson during confirmation hearings

After a long day of Senate confirmation hearings, Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn was the last to get questions in on Tuesday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — U.S. Senators fielded questions for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a third day on Wednesday as confirmation hearings continue for the Supreme Court nominee.

Democrats have been full of praise for Jackson, hoping to wrap up her confirmation before Easter. Republicans praised that experience, too, but also questioned it -- with some arguing she had been soft on crime.

After a long day of Senate confirmation hearings, Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn was the last to get questions in on Tuesday night.

Sen. Blackburn argued Jackson’s “judicial activism” was a concern for Tennesseans.

Blackburn criticized Jackson’s work on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, specifically regarding immigration issues. Blackburn also criticized Georgetown Day School, a private school, pushing critical race theory. Jackson serves on the board for that school.

Gender issues were also raised as Blackburn asked Jackson the definition of a woman. Blackburn also asked the judge if she thought it was fitting that a transgender athlete recently won an NCAA women’s swimming championship race.

They spent much of the time discussing Roe. V. Wade and abortion as Blackburn brought up comments she said Jackson made about pro-life women in brief filed on behalf of clients more than 20 years ago during her time in private practice.

“When you go to church knowing there are pro-life women there, do you think they are noisy, hostile, and in-your-face,” Blackburn asked. “Do you think of pro-life women like me that way?”

Jackson responded, “Senator, that was a statement in a brief made during an argument for my client. It is not the way that I think of or characterizes people.”