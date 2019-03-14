Tennessee's Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn voted against a resolution Thursday to block President Donald Trump from building a border wall. Sen. Lamar Alexander voted for it.

RELATED: Senate votes to overturn Trump's border declaration

After Thursday's vote on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s resolution to block President Trump’s southern border emergency declaration, Blackburn issued the following statement.

“Since Congress gave emergency powers to the executive branch in 1976 under the National Emergencies Act, presidents from both political parties have declared national emergencies in the United States over situations far less dire than the security and humanitarian crisis that is currently plaguing the southern border. The President and Congress must take swift action to secure our border, protect our citizens, and defend our sovereignty. I support President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency and I reject the resolution of disapproval."

Earlier Thursday morning, Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander said he was endorsing the resolution. That brought the number of Republicans who have announced they will cross Trump on a vote expected for Thursday afternoon to seven, ensuring the measure will pass.

RELATED: 7 GOP senators, including Sen. Lamar Alexander, now against Trump border order

RELATED: Trump tells GOP to back border emergency, but defeat likely