Senator Thelma Harper to be first African American woman to lie in TN State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Longtime Tennessee State Senator Thelma Harper will be the first African American woman to lie in the Tennessee State Capitol.

Sen. Harper passed away on April 22 at 80-years-old. Her family stated that she died peacefully and unexpectedly.

She was the first African American woman elected to the Tennessee State Senate and was the longest-serving female state Senator in state history when she retired.

Sen. Harper tackled major projects, she held a famous yearly Easter egg hunt, and of course, everyone knows the hats that became her trademark style.