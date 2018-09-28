U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Senator Lamar Alexander (R- Tenn.) are putting their support behind Judge Brett Kavanaugh after an emotional day of testimony at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Kavanaugh fought back Thursday against allegations that he'd sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when both were high school students, telling Congress that allegations by her and others have "totally and permanently destroyed" his family and his reputation.

►READ MORE: Kavanaugh, Ford hearing concludes after emotion-filled testimonies

►RELATED: Brett Kavanaugh || Key moments in his testimony, including his furious and emotional response

Both senators from Tennessee took to social media Thursday night after the hearing to affirm their support for Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, saying they intend to vote to confirm him.

Sen. Corker said 'it took courage' for Ford to testify Thursday, but ultimately believed nothing that was presented at the hearing supported the allegations against Kavanaugh:

“I believe those who come forward with allegations of sexual assault deserve to be heard. That is why I was one of the first members of the Senate to call on the judiciary committee to delay the original vote on the nomination so that both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh could provide additional information.

I know it took courage for Dr. Ford to appear before the committee today. I also very strongly believe that Judge Kavanaugh, like all Americans, deserves the presumption of innocence and that it was equally as important for him to have the opportunity to address the charges and defend himself. While both individuals provided compelling testimony, nothing that has been presented corroborates the allegation.

There is no question that Judge Kavanaugh is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, and in a different political environment, he would be confirmed overwhelmingly. I believe Judge Kavanaugh has conducted himself as well as anyone could expect throughout this process and plan to vote to confirm him.”

Sen. Alexander said Senate Democrats had 'victimized ' Kavanaugh, saying the judge had been treated 'innocent until nominated':

"I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh because of his 26 years of distinguished public service and his reputation as a superior jurist, lawyer and teacher.

Judge Kavanaugh denies under oath Dr. Ford's account of an alleged incident 36 years ago. The FBI has conducted six background investigations of Judge Kavanaugh since that alleged incident and found no such conduct. Every person Dr. Ford alleges was present at the incident says under penalty of a felony it didn't happen.

Senate Democrats have treated Judge Kavanaugh as innocent until nominated. They have victimized Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford and their families. They have diminished the United States Senate by their embarrassing irresponsibility."

Christine Blasey Ford declared Thursday that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her as he and a friend shared "uproarious laughter" in a locked room at a 1980s high school gathering, recounting her allegations to Congress and a riveted nation in a drama that threatens to derail Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

Her account, delivered in a soft and sometimes-halting voice, came as the Senate Judiciary Committee held an extraordinary session that Republicans hope will salvage Kavanaugh's chances of joining the high court. She showed no hesitancy in affirming the crucial question about the alleged incident, telling senators her certainty that Kavanaugh was her attacker was "100 percent."

The conservative jurist's Senate confirmation had seemed assured until Ford came forward and then other women emerged with additional allegations of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh, now 53, has denied them all and awaited his own chance to testify later Thursday. Ford testified for about three hours, not including time senators took out for breaks and lunch.

© 2018 WBIR