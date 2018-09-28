U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Senator Lamar Alexander (R- Tenn.) are putting their support behind Judge Brett Kavanaugh ahead of Saturday's confirmation vote.

The judge has all but secured the necessary 50 votes needed to confirm his nomination to the Supreme Court after he received the support of three key swing votes Friday afternoon. A procedural vote to limit debate and move ahead with the confirmation vote passed 51-49 in the Senate.

Sen. Corker posted to social media before voting in favor of limiting further debate on Kavanaugh's nomination:

Transferring the countless injustices that have happened to women for decades onto a person who had nothing to do with them is an injustice, just as seeking to elevate one’s own political stature by wrongly destroying someone else’s reputation is an injustice. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 5, 2018

Sen. Alexander said in a release that he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh, saying "it would be fundamentally unfair and a dangerous precedent not to confirm him because of an uncorroborated alleged sexual assault 36 years ago."

The two Tennessee senators' echoed similar sentiments last week after Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to fight back against allegations that he'd sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when both were high school students.

Kavanaugh told Congress that allegations by Ford and others had "totally and permanently destroyed" his family and his reputation.

►READ MORE: Kavanaugh, Ford hearing concludes after emotion-filled testimonies

►RELATED: Brett Kavanaugh || Key moments in his testimony, including his furious and emotional response

Both senators from Tennessee took to social media last Thursday night after the hearing to affirm their support for Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, saying they intend to vote to confirm him.

Sen. Corker said 'it took courage' for Ford to testify, but ultimately believed nothing that was presented at the hearing supported the allegations against Kavanaugh:

“I believe those who come forward with allegations of sexual assault deserve to be heard. That is why I was one of the first members of the Senate to call on the judiciary committee to delay the original vote on the nomination so that both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh could provide additional information.

I know it took courage for Dr. Ford to appear before the committee today. I also very strongly believe that Judge Kavanaugh, like all Americans, deserves the presumption of innocence and that it was equally as important for him to have the opportunity to address the charges and defend himself. While both individuals provided compelling testimony, nothing that has been presented corroborates the allegation.

There is no question that Judge Kavanaugh is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, and in a different political environment, he would be confirmed overwhelmingly. I believe Judge Kavanaugh has conducted himself as well as anyone could expect throughout this process and plan to vote to confirm him.”

Sen. Alexander said Senate Democrats had 'victimized ' Kavanaugh, saying the judge had been treated 'innocent until nominated':

"I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh because of his 26 years of distinguished public service and his reputation as a superior jurist, lawyer and teacher.

Judge Kavanaugh denies under oath Dr. Ford's account of an alleged incident 36 years ago. The FBI has conducted six background investigations of Judge Kavanaugh since that alleged incident and found no such conduct. Every person Dr. Ford alleges was present at the incident says under penalty of a felony it didn't happen.

Senate Democrats have treated Judge Kavanaugh as innocent until nominated. They have victimized Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford and their families. They have diminished the United States Senate by their embarrassing irresponsibility."

Christine Blasey Ford declared Thursday that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her as he and a friend shared "uproarious laughter" in a locked room at a 1980s high school gathering, recounting her allegations to Congress and a riveted nation in a drama that threatens to derail Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

Her account, delivered in a soft and sometimes-halting voice, came as the Senate Judiciary Committee held an extraordinary session that Republicans hope will salvage Kavanaugh's chances of joining the high court. She showed no hesitancy in affirming the crucial question about the alleged incident, telling senators her certainty that Kavanaugh was her attacker was "100 percent."

Following the Senate's vote Friday, President Trump weighed in shortly after the result was announced, tweeting, "Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting 'YES' to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh!"

Friday's vote occurred a day after the Senate received a roughly 50-page report from the FBI on its reopened investigation of Kavanaugh.

Republicans said the confidential document — which described interviews agents conducted with 10 witnesses — failed to find anyone who could corroborate allegations by his two chief accusers, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez. Democrats belittled the bureau's findings, saying agents constrained by the White House hadn't reached out to numerous other people with potentially important information.

© 2018 WBIR