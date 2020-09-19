Sevier County Democrats say multiple Biden/Harris signs stolen, vandalized

"This will not deter us. We will continue to put up signs," the board's chairman says.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Several Biden/Harris political signs were removed from where the Sevier County Democratic Party places them, two others were "vandalized," according to Chairwoman Sara Thompson.

The organization reported the incidents to the Sevierville police, according to Thompson, who wants anyone with information to let the police know.

While not blaming anyone specific, Thompson said, "We have seen Trump flags and signs since before the 2016 election. We are saddened to think that the people who have been toting those items around for the last several years without incident, cannot respect others right to do so for a mere month and a half."

The signs are not paid for by the candidates or the party, "these signs have been donated by your family, friends and neighbors. People you work with and go to church with," Thompson said.

The party had been putting up the signs for weeks now.

The big signs are going up around town. Have you seen them? We are getting lots of great comments about pride and... Posted by Sevier County Democrats on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The party will replace the signs, and do so every time something like this happen, according to Thompson.