Small-town TN mayor arrested a second time

The mayor of a small northeast Tennessee town is facing his second criminal charge.

Christopher Scott Jones, 49, mayor of Mt. Carmel, Tenn., is accused of domestic assault from an incident Thursday night, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.

According to a police report, Jones told authorities the accusation was untrue.

The alleged victim said Jones shoved her to the ground after an argument over removing a television from Jones' room, according to the report. They live together.

A deputy saw abrasions on the victim's elbow.

Mt. Carmel has a population of about 5,300.

In February, the TBI announced Jones was accused of stealing more than $300,000 from his grandmother and her estate by writing checks from her account to himself for false reimbursements.