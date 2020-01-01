The federal judge who blocked the newest version of a voter ID law in North Carolina cites the state's “sordid history of racial discrimination and voter suppression” as she ordered officials to not enforce the law in 2020.

U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs' decision was issued Tuesday and prevents North Carolina from requiring voters to provide ID. But Republican legislative leaders have asked North Carolina's Department of Justice to appeal.

RELATED: Judge blocking new North Carolina voter ID law

The federal court had advised last week that Biggs would formally block the ID requirement until a lawsuit filed by the NAACP and others is resolved.

In 2018, voters in North Carolina approved a constitutional amendment requiring voters in elections beginning in 2020 to show a valid ID before casting a ballot.

The NAACP sued, saying it was discriminatory.

The North Carolina Republican Party in a statement urged the AG’s office to appeal saying the injunction, “will invalidate the votes of millions of North Carolinians who voted overwhelmingly to implement voter ID and strengthen the integrity of N.C. elections.”

A group called Democracy North Carolina supports the injection saying in a statement the ID law, “would have meant long lines at the polls, election chaos for our counties and ultimately disenfranchise eligible voters.”