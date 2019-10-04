RALEIGH, N.C. — Tired of changing your clocks twice a year? A new bill in the state House would eliminate that pesky task for good.

House Bill 350, which passed the House State and Local Government committee Wednesday morning, would ask Congress to authorize North Carolina to stay on Daylight Saving Time all year long.

"In short, North Carolina would remain spring forward forever," explained bill sponsor Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, adding that it's the most popular bill he's ever filed.

Researchers, Saine told the committee, have documented "significant health effects due to the time changes," including higher rates of heart attacks, car accidents, workplace injuries and depression in the days and weeks after a clock change.

