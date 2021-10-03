State Senate passes legislation to provide volunteer firefighters with $600 training stipend

Senate Bill 778 will provide an annual $600 payment when volunteer firefighters complete at least 30 hours of training.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Legislation to help volunteer firefighters was unanimously approved by the Tennessee Senate on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 778 will provide an annual $600 payment when volunteer firefighters complete at least 30 hours of training.

The majority of Tennessee’s firefighters, 64%, are volunteers, according to a release from Senator Mike Bell's (R-Riceville) office, who co-sponsored the bill. Currently, the cost of any training or equipment is often at their own expense.

The bill shows the $4.92 million cost for the annual volunteer firefighter training payment will be funded in Governor Bill Lee’s 2021-2022 budget proposal.

“Our volunteer firefighters put their lives on the line and give up their time to keep our communities safe,” said Bell, who is a former volunteer firefighter. “They have to raise their own money to be able to purchase equipment and fund their training. I am glad this bill has passed the Senate. It will help make the financial burden for volunteer firefighters a little lighter.”

In addition, Bell said Governor Lee’s budget includes $1 million to provide support grants for volunteer firefighter departments under the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program set up by legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2019.