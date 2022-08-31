Knoxville Mayor Kincannon says farewell to Stephanie Welch, Deputy to the Mayor

Mayor Indya Kincannon attended a farewell ceremony Wednesday to say goodbye to Stephanie Welch.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stephanie Welch has played several roles during her time in Knoxville's local government. She served on the city council and worked as the Chief Economic and Community Development Officer while also serving as Deputy to the Mayor.

But on Wednesday, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon wished her farewell during a ceremony. Welch is leaving Knoxville and will return to the New England area to be closer to family.

"Wishing Stephanie Welch a wonderful next chapter of her career," said Kincannon on social media. "Today we celebrated her 28 years of making an indelible mark on Knoxville. And I proclaimed it Stephanie Welch Day! Thank you, Stephanie, for your compassionate and collaborative leadership."

Before serving on the city council, Welch spent more than 20 years creating healthy communities across Knoxville. She started working in public health, focusing on community engagement and strategic planning to promote healthy eating, active living and health equity.

She worked in the East Tennessee Regional Health Office and at the Knox County Health Department while also serving on boards like Knoxville's Food Policy Council and the National Association of County and City Health Officials MAPP Workgroup, according to her profile online.

She also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 19 years and was mobilized to support American operations in Iraq in 2007 and 2008. She eventually earned the rank of major.

Welch is from New Hampshire and moved to Knoxville in 1995 to study at the University of Tennessee. She received a dual master's degree in Public Health and Nutrition.

Her official last day on the job will be September 2.