House Majority Leader Steve Scalise diagnosed with cancer

LOUISIANA, USA — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced that he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer.

Scalise said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday, "After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.

I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months. I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.

I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges."

Scalise, R-Louisiana, was re-elected by an overwhelming margin and elected as Majority leader last November.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "In multiple myeloma, cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out healthy blood cells. Rather than produce helpful antibodies, the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins that can cause complications."

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement after learning that Scalise has cancer, saying:

“I join with so many others in prayer for Steve and his family. The same faith, family support, and internal strength that made Steve such an inspiration to others after he was shot, will bring him through this illness and once more inspire us all,” said Dr. Cassidy.