Strict new abortion set to become law in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A strict new abortion restriction bill is now set to become law in Tennessee.

It passed the senate on a party-line vote late Thursday night in Nashville.

The legislation bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is as early as six weeks. It also criminalizes medical professionals who perform an abortion after those six weeks.

The bill also requires an ultrasound before an abortion and makes it illegal for a woman to have an abortion because of the child's sex, race, or potential for down syndrome.

While there is an exception for medical emergencies, there are no exceptions in the bill for women who are victims of rape or incest.

The Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee released a statement opposing the legislation saying quote, saying the law effectively outlaws abortion in Tennessee.

Hedy Weinberg, ACLU-TN executive director said: