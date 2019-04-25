Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in one of the most popular governors in the country, according to a new survey released by Morning Consult, an organization that tracks approval ratings for governors, senators, and other politicians.

With a 54% approval rating, Governor Bill Lee snagged the tenth spot.

Morning Consult surveys over 5,000 registered voters across the United States.

According to their website, they update the page with the latest survey data that helps provide a look at how well the 50 governors stand with voters in their state.

Morning Consult conducted 472,802 surveys with registered U.S. voters from January 1 through March 31, 2019 to determine the Q1 2019 Governor Rankings.

Just across the border, Governor Matt Bevin of Kentucky is the least popular, with a 52% disapproval rating.