A proposal to include feminine hygiene products during Tennessee's annual sales-tax holiday is facing resistance from lawmakers concerned about the lack of limit on such purchases.

According to the legislation, tampons, menstrual pads and other similar products would be tax free during Tennessee's three day weekend where certain goods can be purchased tax free.

The Republican-controlled hearing originally was poised to give the bill a negative recommendation during Tuesday's hearing but held off to give the bill's Democratic sponsor more time to address questions about the funding.