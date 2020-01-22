NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch was appointed to a new commission that explores contemporary issues affecting law enforcement on Wednesday.

The Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice will examine, discuss and debate how justice is administered in the U.S., Barr said. It should find opportunities to improve law enforcement across the country.

The commission will focus on law enforcement officers and recommends its members study law enforcement recruiting, technological innovations, mental illness, homelessness and other social factors affecting crime.

It should conduct its study through hearings, field visits and public meetings. The commission will hear from experts at the events it attends, officials and private citizens.

“I look forward to engaging with my colleagues on the Commission to better understand the issues affecting crime in our communities and strategize new ways to improve public safety," Rausch said in a press release. "Policing is a noble profession, and I’ve devoted my life to it."

Rausch was the chief of the Knoxville Police Department before taking on a role as the Director of TBI. The commission will meet monthly for the next year and then report its findings to the Attorney General, who will then submit a report to the president.