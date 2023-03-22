TN bill that shields gun industry from most shooting-related lawsuits passes House

The bill, SB 0822, was introduced by Senator Joey Hensley (R - Hohenwald).

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that protects gun manufacturers and sellers from civil action if someone is hurt by a gun passed the Tennessee House of Representatives.

The bill, HB 1189, was introduced by Representative Monty Fritts (R - Kingston). It says that a person would not be able to bring "a qualified civil liability action in court in this state against a dealer, manufacturer or seller," unless under specific circumstances.

A person could only sue if the dealer or manufacturer was directly involved in a crime that gave rise to the lawsuit. Someone could also sue if the other party is facing federal charges, or if they were during for "negligent entrustment."

A person could also sue if the gun was made or sold in a way that violates a state or federal statute, or if there was a breach in the gun's warranty. They could also sue if there is a defect in the gun that led to a death or injury.