Tennessee bill would expand Silver Alert training, allow TBI to issue alerts

Advocates said they want a uniform protocol towards Silver Alerts allowing TBI to issue them similar to Amber Alerts.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lawmakers are working with Alzheimer's Tennessee to make sure seniors with Alzheimer's are found safe if they wander off unsupervised.

People diagnosed with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia can leave their loved ones without notifying them, going missing. A bill introduced by Senator Duncan Massey (R - Knox County) and Representative Jeremy Faison (R - District 11) would task the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to oversee a Silver Alert Program in order to find them.

The TBI could send out Silver Alerts similar to how they send out Amber Alerts for missing children as part of the program, according to advocates. The alert would need to be sent to appropriate organizations and communities within 12 hours of when they learn about the missing person.

The bill would also require local law enforcement to start investigating immediately when they receive notice and documentation about a missing person. Current law only urges them to immediately investigate.

It would also allow the TBI to seek help from nonprofit organizations such as the Alzheimer's Association to find the person.

"It is critical to find folks that may wander almost immediately," said Senator Massey. "We need to have all eyes out, everybody looking for it just like we do on the Amber Alerts."

TBI would also train local law enforcement on how to approach people with Alzheimer's and where to look for them, as well as when to contact the community for help.