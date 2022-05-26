Tennessee Black Caucus to hold town hall meeting in Knoxville so residents can speak with lawmakers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators is headed to Knoxville so people will have a chance to speak directly with lawmakers about their issues.
They are a non-partisan group of Black lawmakers chaired by Representative Antonio Parkinson (D - Memphis). Representative Sam McKenzie (D - Knoxville) is also a member of the caucus, and encouraged people from his district to show up for the meeting.
“I welcome the TN Black Caucus to Knoxville for a Town Hall and in-depth discussion around issues that affect the people of the 15th District," he said in a release. "I’m asking everyone to please come and bring your voice, ideas and concerns for us to hear.”
Reverend Harold Middlebrook, a senior pastor at Canaan Baptist Church of Christ, will also give a presentation.
The meeting will be on Thursday, June 2 from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. at the Beck Cultural Center.
"The best part of being elected is to be able to hear from the people," said Parkinson in a release. "Our upcoming town hall meeting in Knoxville allows us to do just that while delivering our agenda around health, education and putting money back into the pockets of Tennesseans. I’m thankful to Rep. McKenzie for allowing the Tennessee Black Caucus to share space with him in his district for this wonderful event.”