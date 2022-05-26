Tennessee Black Caucus to hold town hall meeting in Knoxville so residents can speak with lawmakers

Lawmakers are also expected to share information about their work in the state capitol.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators is headed to Knoxville so people will have a chance to speak directly with lawmakers about their issues.

They are a non-partisan group of Black lawmakers chaired by Representative Antonio Parkinson (D - Memphis). Representative Sam McKenzie (D - Knoxville) is also a member of the caucus, and encouraged people from his district to show up for the meeting.

“I welcome the TN Black Caucus to Knoxville for a Town Hall and in-depth discussion around issues that affect the people of the 15th District," he said in a release. "I’m asking everyone to please come and bring your voice, ideas and concerns for us to hear.”

Reverend Harold Middlebrook, a senior pastor at Canaan Baptist Church of Christ, will also give a presentation.

The meeting will be on Thursday, June 2 from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. at the Beck Cultural Center.