Tennessee Democratic Party passes resolution calling for Speaker Cameron Sexton to resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Democratic Party said that on Saturday, their executive committee passed a resolution that demands the resignation of House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R - Crossville).

In the resolution, they also call on Republican leaders and Governor Bill Lee to join their call for Sexton's resignation.

The resolution discusses the Tennessee Three and their expulsion votes. It specifically mentions that Representatives Justin Jones (D - Nashville) and Justin Pearson (D - Memphis) lost their seats after Sexton compared a demonstration inside the Tennessee House of Representatives to the Jan. 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

It also discusses a controversy regarding Sexton's home, which led to questions about whether he lives in Tennessee House District 25 and whether he was qualified to represent District 25.