Tennessee Election 2020: A message from the US Postal Service

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Thinking about getting a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 election?

The United States Postal Service has some tips and advice that it's sending to households across the country, including East Tennessee. Amid unprecedented times and the COVID-19 pandemic, you may get a card in the mail from them this week.

First, the agency said, plan ahead.

More than 100,000 Tennesseans voted by mail-in ballot in the August 2020 primary/general election. That's a record.

Election officials say mail-in balloting likely will again by high for the Nov. 3 vote because people remain concerned about public exposure to the virus.

With debate ongoing this summer about whether it can handle a surge in mail-in requests -- the Post Office says it can -- USPS said it's smart to request such a ballot as soon as possible.

Contact your local election commission -- every county has one -- to get the application.

Mail-in applications should be ready this month for distribution to voters. In common usage, they're sometimes referred to as "absentee ballots."

Don't wait until the last minute to send it in because that's how an application could get overlooked or lost.

County websites should offer instructions, such as the one for the Knox County Election Commission.

The Tennessee Secretary of State's Office also can help.

USPS also offers this central contact guide.

Once your election commission sends you the ballot, you'll have plenty of time to cast it. But again, USPS warns, don't wait until the last minute.

Send it in promptly after you receive it. You've got until Election Day itself in Tennessee to get the ballot back by mail, but in order to be absolutely certain that your local election commission gets it in time, send it in early, the USPS advises.

"We recommend you mail your ballot at least 7 days before Election Day," the USPS states.

If it's required, be sure to add postage to your mail-in ballot so that USPS can deliver it back to your election commission.

Mail-in ballots will be opened on Election Day. A final tally of them will be run after local polls close, typically at 8 p.m.

You must meet a qualification set by the state to vote by mail.

This year the state is making accommodations for those who think they're susceptible to COVID-19 or who are caring for someone who is susceptible to the virus.

Here are the categories of voters eligible in Tennessee to get a mail-in ballot: