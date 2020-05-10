Tennessee Election 2020: Today is the last day to register to vote

You can register online and by mail. If you register by mail, your paperwork must be postmarked no later than today.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Today is the last day to register in Tennessee to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Not sure if you're already registered? You can verify if you are registered right here.

The state also has an app you can download to your smartphone or computer with important election registration information. It's called GoVoteTn and you'll find it here.

In East Tennessee, election administrators have seen registration rising in the highly anticipated ballot. In Knox County, 285,000 people are now registered to vote, according to elections administrators Chris Davis.

Today is also the last day to register in Kentucky.

There are options for registering including by mail and online.

Remember, you have to meet the state’s conditions to be an eligible voter. You have to be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Tennessee, and at least 18 years old before the next election.

Also, If you have been convicted of a felony, your eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime you were convicted of and the date of your conviction. If your conviction made you ineligible, you may regain your eligibility if your conviction has been expunged or if you have had your voting rights restored, unless you were convicted of a crime that rendered you permanently ineligible to vote.

Want to register by mail? Here’s more information for Knox Countians. If you live in another county, contact your local election commission. Every county has one and you can find yours here.

Remember, if you choose to register by mail, your request must be postmarked no later than Oct. 5.

You need to get voter registration papers to your local election commission at least 30 days before the Nov. 3 election.

Prefer to do it online? The state also offers information about registering online.

Remember that in order to register online, you must have either a Tennessee driver's license or a state Homeland Security ID.