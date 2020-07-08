Tennessee Elections 2020: Harshbarger wins 1st Congressional District

Harshbarger will be the GOP's candidate to replace Phil Roe on Nov. 3.

Diana Harshbarger, a "Trump conservative" and pharmacist, won a spirited GOP primary in Upper East Tennessee's 1st Congressional District race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe.

Harshbarger beat a packed field of Republicans that included David Hawk, Rusty Crowe, Timothy Hill and Josh Gapp.

Harshbarger is from Kingsport. She's running for political office for the first time. The district includes parts of Sevier and Jefferson counties.

On Nov. 3 she'll face Democratic Air Force veteran Blair Walsingham to replace Roe.

Walsingham was the only active candidate campaigning for the seat in the Democratic primary. He has been endorsed by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Harshbarger has declared herself "an unapologetic conservative Trump Republican."

Her webpage states: "She is running for Congress because she believes that our nation is at a tipping point. Fringe liberals threaten the future of our country with the false promises of socialism. They stand in the way of President Donald Trump’s progress and economic freedom. The president needs an outsider like himself in Congress that has his back."