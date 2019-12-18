NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican Gov. Bill Lee said Tennessee won't stop resettling refugees under an option offered to states by President Donald Trump's administration.

In reaching the decision announced Wednesday, Lee said he considered his own experience helping Kurdish refugees and weighed it against the will of fellow Republicans in the Legislature.

GOP lawmakers had sued the federal government over its refugee resettlement program and legislative leaders hoped Lee would take Trump up on his offer.

So far, no state has said it plans to reject refugees. More than 2,000 refugees resettled in Tennessee during the 2016 budget year. That number was 692 in 2018.

The full text of Governor Lee’s letter to Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo can be viewed here.

The full text of Governor Lee’s letter to Lt. Gov Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton can be viewed here.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, and House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, on issued the following joint statement on Governor Lee’s decision regarding President Trump’s executive order on refugee resettlement:

“Both our nation and the state of Tennessee have been extremely welcoming to immigrants throughout modern history. In 2016, the General Assembly adopted a resolution expressing the desire of our citizens to file a federal lawsuit to halt refugee resettlement in Tennessee. Our opinion has not changed on this issue since legal action was taken, and our personal preference would have been to exercise the option to hit the pause button on accepting additional refugees in our state. However, the federal order makes this the sole decision of the Governor, and he has made his call.”