x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

politics

Tennessee high court keeps mail voting expansion amid appeal

A Nashville judge, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle, ordered the expansion earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court will not block a judge's order offering a by-mail voting option to all eligible voters during the coronavirus pandemic while the state appeals the expansion. 

The state's high court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track the appeal without a lower appellate court considering it, but a majority of justices voted against a stay of the absentee voting expansion pending appeal. 

A Nashville judge, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle, ordered the expansion earlier this month. 

Only a handful of states are not offering by-mail voting for everyone during the pandemic, though two-thirds of states allowed the practice before the outbreak.

RELATED: VERIFY: Mail-in votes will not rig 2020 elections

RELATED: VERIFY: Your mail-in ballot will be sent regardless if it has a stamp or not