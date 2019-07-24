NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Current GOP Caucus Chair Cameron Sexton has been selected as the Republican Party's nominee as the next speaker of the Tennessee House, the party announced in a news conference Wednesday.

Cameron Sexton said if he is elected House speaker “those who left employment here will not be back and some of those who work here now will not be back."

The House is expected confirm him as the next speaker.

The caucus will meet Aug. 22 to choose a new chair.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced back in June that there will be a special session on Aug. 23 to select Glen Casada's replacement following his resignation.

“It is in the best interest of our State to select a new Speaker of the House, and so I am calling a special session of the General Assembly for August 23 to accomplish that purpose," Lee said. "I have also asked the General Assembly to take up approval of the recent amendments to the Supreme Court rules, in addition to settling these leadership matters. Any other procedural business would be at the discretion of the General Assembly.”

Sexton currently represents District 25, which covers Cumberland, Van Buren, and Putnam counties.

Some of his legislation from the past year included a bill he sponsored that would allow alcohol in Neyland Stadium and Thompson Boling Arena for special events, as well as legislation the made Smokey the state dog. He also has focused much of his legislative work on bills related to opioids. He voted no on the school vouchers bill that came before the House in May.

Sexton is an alum of Oak Ridge High School.

Several prominent Republican Tennessee lawmakers have already reacted to the news, with Rep. Tim Burchett, Gov. Lee, State Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, and State Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, all offering Sexton their congratulations on Twitter.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, issued a statement about the nomination.

“I congratulate Cameron Sexton on becoming the Republican nominee for House Speaker," the statement read. "Today’s election marks a new beginning for the House and the entire General Assembly. I look forward to working with Cameron Sexton to build upon our success as a majority and secure a better future for the people of Tennessee.”