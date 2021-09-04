Tennessee House passes bill to allow use of state and local taxes on Knoxville stadium project

The Tennessee Senate is set to vote on the bill Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bill meant to help pay for a new $65 million baseball stadium in downtown Knoxville was passed in the Tennessee House of Representatives Tuesday.

The bill would allow the local government to capture and use state and local sales tax collected in the area around the proposed stadium. Officials said that the money taken from sales tax could help cover up to 30% of the construction costs.

State Senator Becky Duncan Massey introduced the legislation along with Representative Jason Zachary. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs testified to support the legislation and said that it must pass for the project to move forward. He said that stadium would create more than 3,000 jobs and would not add a tax burden on residents.

The project is pushed by Randy Boyd, the president of the University of Tennessee System and a businessman. He also said he wants to build around $140 million in private developments around the stadium, including multi-family homes and commercial space.