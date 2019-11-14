Tennessee has been known as the Volunteer State for more than two centuries, but apparently, it's not been officially official.

So two state representatives are planning to change that.

State Representative Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) and State Senator Becky Massey (R-Knoxville) have introduced legislation for the upcoming session to officially designate the state of Tennessee as the “Volunteer State.”

The state of Tennessee earned the nickname back in the early 1800s, because its citizens were always ready to answer the call of duty. For instance, when President James Madison asked for help to defend the “Lower Country” during the War of 1812, Tennessee responded by sending 1,500 troops.

“For over 200 years, Tennesseans have answered the call of duty to assist our country in times of need,” said Rep. Zachary. “This legislation will officially designate Tennessee as the ‘Volunteer State,’ honoring our proud past and inspiring future generations to answer the call to serve. As a Tennessean, it means something to be a Volunteer. We take pride in being known worldwide as the Volunteer State. I am proud to work with Senator Massey and our colleagues in the House and Senate on such an historic measure to have our state motto officially become law.”

“Since the War of 1812, the Volunteer Spirit has been embedded in the State of Tennessee,” said Senator Becky Massey. “Whether it's volunteering for military service in a time of need, or coming together to uplift a community, Tennesseans are dependable, hard-working and eager to volunteer their time. This volunteerism is a large part of what makes the State of Tennessee so great. Through this legislation, we aim to pay tribute to all past, present and future Tennessee Volunteers by officially declaring Tennessee the ‘Volunteer State.’ I am excited to work with Rep. Zachary to pass this legislation. ”