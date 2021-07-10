Tennessee lawmaker introduces bill to put marijuana legalization on the ballot in 2022

H.B. 1634 was introduced by Representative Bruce Griffey (R - District 75) on July 7.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee lawmaker introduced a bill on July 7 that would put marijuana legalization on the state's ballot in 2022.

Representative Bruce Griffey (R - District 75) introduced H.B. 1634, which would require county election commissions to include three non-binding questions related to marijuana legalization on the 2022 ballot.

The Secretary of State would then need to compile the results and send the results to the legislature.

The questions would function similarly to a public opinion poll, rather than any binding legal action. The three questions are below:

Should the State of Tennessee legalize medical marijuana? Should the State of Tennessee decriminalize possession of less than one ounce (1 oz.) of marijuana? Should the State of Tennessee legalize and regulate commercial sales of recreational-use marijuana?